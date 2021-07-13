 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash leads to DWI charge for Glens Falls man
FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man was arrested Saturday on a drunken driving charge after he got his motorcycle stuck in a ditch.

State police spotted the motorcycle off the roadway on Route 197 in Fort Edward at about 4:12 a.m.

The driver, 24-year-old Taylor S. Brown, was revving the motor to try to get it out of the ditch.

The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath and observed signs he was impaired, police said. Brown was not able to complete field sobriety tests.

He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Brown was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor DWI. He was issue tickets and is due in Fort Edward Town Court on July 27.

