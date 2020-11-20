Mother released after serving time for her role in infant death; father's case still pending

Lewis’ case is still pending. Jordan said it may be resolved next month with a plea.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked why more severe charges were not warranted, Jordan said there was an extensive investigation by his office, state police and Cambridge-Greenwich police, including autopsies and a forensic pathology review.

“There was no way to establish that they caused the death of the infant,” he said.

However, the facts showed that they did not check on the child for 15 hours, he said.

“Their conduct and their behavior, if you will, supported the charge of endangering the welfare of a child,” he said.

Benway’s arrest on Tuesday showed up in the state police blotter because she had never formally been processed on this charge while she was in prison.

Jordan said that this is another example of how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the criminal justice system for both defendants and victims. Her case was on hold for a significant period of time and now officials have to try to get everyone’s schedules aligned to resolve his case.

“It’s caused these delays that are no one’s fault,” he said.

Benway did not return a Facebook message seeking comment.