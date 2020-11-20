Mother released after serving time for her role in infant death; father's case still pending

GREENWICH — The mother whose 9-month-old boy died after being left unattended for 15 hours by her and the infant’s father has been released from prison.
Andrea R. Benway, 31, of Hudson Falls, had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 7, 2019, death of Spencer Lewis.
A state police investigation determined that the infant was put on chair, swaddled and left alone for 15 hours while she and the boy’s father, 32-year-old Fort Edward resident David J. Lewis, slept and did not check on him.
The boy died from pneumonia. He was a twin who had been born prematurely and had suffered a variety of health issues.
Both parents were charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Lewis’ case is still pending but may be resolved next month.
Benway was serving an unrelated prison sentence at Bedford Correctional Facility after being convicted in Warren County Court of grand larceny. She stole $1,200 in merchandise from the Walmart store on Quaker Road in Queensbury.
Benway was sentenced to probation but violated it after getting arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny and sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison. She was released on Nov. 12, according to the state inmate database.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said Friday that she had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor endangering the welfare for the child’s death and served out the remaining sentence on the larceny case.
Lewis’ case is still pending. Jordan said it may be resolved next month with a plea.
When asked why more severe charges were not warranted, Jordan said there was an extensive investigation by his office, state police and Cambridge-Greenwich police, including autopsies and a forensic pathology review.
“There was no way to establish that they caused the death of the infant,” he said.
However, the facts showed that they did not check on the child for 15 hours, he said.
“Their conduct and their behavior, if you will, supported the charge of endangering the welfare of a child,” he said.
Benway’s arrest on Tuesday showed up in the state police blotter because she had never formally been processed on this charge while she was in prison.
Jordan said that this is another example of how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the criminal justice system for both defendants and victims. Her case was on hold for a significant period of time and now officials have to try to get everyone’s schedules aligned to resolve his case.
“It’s caused these delays that are no one’s fault,” he said.
Benway did not return a Facebook message seeking comment.
Lewis responded with a vulgar insult when returning a message seeking comment.
Lewis has a lengthy criminal record. He is classified as a Level 3 sex offender, which is the highest risk to re-offend. In 2014, he was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failure to register as a sex offender. In 2007, he was convicted of sexual misconduct for having sex with a 16-year-old.
