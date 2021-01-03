 Skip to main content
Mother, daughter charged with thefts from Wilton Walmart
Mother, daughter charged with thefts from Wilton Walmart

WILTON — A mother and daughter are facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing merchandise from Walmart after they had previously been banned from the store.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint from the store management that Jessika M. Baylis, 32, of Providence, and her mother, 55-year-old Kim Baylis, of Amsterdam, took items from the store, according to a news release.

Police said they involved a minor child in the thefts, which took place on New Year's Day. Authorities did not say what was taken.

The mother and daughter had been formally advised by the store that they were not allowed to be on the premises. They were charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanors of petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were released on their own recognizance and are due back in Wilton Town Court at a later date.

+1 
Jessika Baylis

J. Baylis

 Provided photo
+1 
Kim Baylis

K. Baylis

 Provided photo
