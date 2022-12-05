Moriah woman charged in attempted restaurant holdup

MORIAH — A 31-year-old Moriah woman was arrested Saturday evening on two felony counts of third-degree attempted robbery and third-degree burglary.

Around 6:52 p.m. Saturday, state police responded to The Golden Palace, a Chinese restaurant on Broad Street in Moriah, for a report of a robbery in progress.

Following an investigation, Kasandra A. Brace was arrested and transported to the state police station in Lewis for processing, state police said in a news release.

She was held at Essex County Jail awaiting a pre-arraignment.

Police said the investigation determined that Brace entered the restaurant wearing black clothing, a black cloth mask over her face, sunglasses, carrying a paper bag in one hand and with a paper bag concealing her other hand.

She demanded money from the cash register. The cook of the restaurant noticed what was happening, then walked over and "brought Brace to the ground" and waited for law enforcement to arrive, police said.

No one was injured during the altercation, police said.