Moriah man charged in incident where he allegedly tried to strike troopers with vehicle

MORIAH — A man accused of attempting to strike troopers with his car has been released from the hospital and faces a slew of charges.

The incident happened on May 9. State Police responded to a residence on Lamos Lane for a report that 33-year-old Jason Shaw allegedly threatened to harm an acquaintance.

Police were at the scene when Shaw arrived in a vehicle. He then allegedly rammed both patrol vehicles, totaling one and damaging the other, police said.

Troopers then fired shots at Shaw’s vehicle. Shaw was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont for treatment of his injuries. He was released on Monday.

Trooper Christopher Markwica and Trooper Adam Duquette, who work out of the State Police Lewis barracks, were treated and released for minor injuries.

Shaw has been charged with five felonies including two counts of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He also faces two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

Shaw was arraigned in Essex County Court and remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com