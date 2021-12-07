Moreau woman sentenced to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for setting home on fire

MOREAU — A Moreau woman was sentenced on Monday to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for intentionally setting her mobile home on fire.

Michelle L. Iorio, 32, was arrested in April after police determined that she intentionally lighted a fire at that address in the Evergreen Court mobile home park after having a dispute with the other occupants of the household earlier in the day.

Iorio was the only person in the residence at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Iorio pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony fourth-degree arson.

Her sentence is to run concurrently with convictions in both Warren and Washington county courts.

Iorio was sentenced in Warren County Court in September to 4 years in prison for possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle. She was arrested during a traffic stop on the Northway in September 2020.

She was also sentenced in Washington County Court in September to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

