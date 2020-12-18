 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moreau woman pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing crash that injured man
0 comments

Moreau woman pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing crash that injured man

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Moreau woman admitted on Thursday to driving drunk and causing a hit-and-run crash that sent a man to the hospital.

Michelle L. King, 46, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to first-degree vehicular assault.

Police said King struck a vehicle driven by Frank Schwindt, of Gansevoort, on March 7 at about 6:40 p.m. on Main Street in South Glens Falls.

Schwindt had to be transported to Albany Medical Center because of internal injuries.

King fled the scene in her Chevrolet pickup truck. Police spotted her on Saratoga Avenue pulling into the parking lot of the Hannaford plaza.

King had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.27% — more than three times the legal limit.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.

Michelle King

King
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News