Moreau woman arrested after abandoning her car with a dog inside

GRANVILLE — A Moreau woman was arrested on Thursday after police say she abandoned her car with a dog inside.

Priscilla M. Lancaster, 26, was charged with violating Agriculture and Markets laws, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance, and abandonment of animals.

On Thursday at 5:11 a.m., state police responded to reports of an abandoned car in the road on Dublin Road in the town of Granville.

After locating the vehicle, police discovered "an obviously emaciated dog tethered within the vehicle."

According to police, no food or water was available to the animal.

Washington County Animal Control reported to the scene to take the dog.

Police determined Lancaster owned the vehicle and was also responsible for the dog, who had been living in the vehicle.

She was issued an appearance ticket for Granville Town Court on Feb. 13 and released.