Moreau woman acquitted of all charges in apartment fire

BALLSTON SPA — The woman accused of setting her Moreau apartment on fire in August 2018 was acquitted of all charges on Friday in Saratoga County Court.

Melissa LaPoint, of Spier Falls Road, had been charged with second-degree arson, third-degree arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and endangerment of the welfare of a child for the Aug. 16, 2018, fire, which heavily damaged her home at 9E Sand Hill Drive in the Sisson Reserve Apartments complex.

No one was injured, but her child was in the home at the time of the fire.

A jury had deliberated for about eight hours spread over two days before delivering not guilty verdicts on all four counts.

Prosecutors had alleged the fire was intentionally set because investigators found multiple points of origin.

The jury heard testimony from the property manager at the time that LaPoint had requested a reduction in rent that same day the fire occurred because she was having difficulty paying for her apartment and her car. She had sought assistance in filing a claim the day after the fire.

The defense had pointed out that there had been a fire in a trash receptacle at the apartment complex on July 4, 2019.