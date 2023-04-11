Jonathan A. Williams, 35, was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor resisting arrest, a news release from New York State Police said.

Terrell O. Boozer, 36, also of Philadelphia, was arrested during the traffic stop for misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, troopers said.

On Tuesday at about 2:35 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 87 in Moreau for vehicle and traffic law violations, according to a state police news release. The driver was identified as Boozer and the passenger as Williams.

Further investigation discovered Williams was in possession of felony-weight narcotics and an illegally possessed loaded handgun, troopers said. Williams resisted arrest but was taken into custody following a brief struggle. Boozer was found to possess an unspecified controlled substance.

Both suspects were transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing. Boozer was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Moreau Town Court on April 26.

Williams was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, a $100,000 bond.