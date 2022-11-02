Moreau traffic stop leads to charges for pair

MOREAU — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Moreau.

State police stopped a vehicle on Main Street on Oct. 29 for multiple traffic violations. Police said the driver, 37-year-old Queensbury resident Jeremy M. Jock, provided false information about his identity. He was later identified and charged on Monday with second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree identity theft. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Moreau Town Court on Nov. 16.

The passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Lake George resident Linda L. Marshall, had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in Moreau Town Court on Sept. 14. Marshall also had a glass pipe containing drug residue, according to a news release.

Marshall has active warrants out of the city of Glens Falls and Saratoga County.

Marshall was charged with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond.