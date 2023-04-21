WILTON — A Moreau man was sentenced on Monday to up to 4 years in prison for stealing more than $18,000 in labor and equipment from his employer.

LeRoy F. Buttles, 46, was arrested in March 2021. An investigation by state police revealed he had been using parts and equipment from his employer, VJP Enterprises in Wilton, while taking direct payments from customers for his services.

The illegal payments took place between November 2020 and February 2021, according to court paperwork.

Buttles pleaded guilty in February to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

He received a sentence in Saratoga County Court of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.

VJP Enterprises opened in August 2020, according to a Post-Star story, and provides hydraulic repair services.