Moreau man sentenced to more than 35 years after appeal is denied

BALLSTON SPA — Joey M. Castro, 29, of Moreau, was sentenced to more than 35 years in state prison on Tuesday for shooting his neighbor with an AR-15 rifle in 2017.

In October 2018, Castro was convicted of felony charges of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and failure to register an assault rifle.

Castro shot his neighbor Michael Desnoyers in the back on Oct. 8, 2017, after becoming enraged at a gathering in Desnoyers’ garage on Laurel Road. Castro fired eight shots at the victim, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Despite “the People’s strenuous objection,” Castro was granted bail by a state appeals court justice pending an appeal in November 2018.

In December 2018, he was sentenced to 36 to 46 years in prison. However, it was determined the sentencing judge did not have the authority to overrule the previous judge’s decision to grant Castro bail while he awaited the results of his appeal.

On Tuesday, Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy III was able to reimpose the 36-year-to-46-year sentence after the Third Department Appellate Division last week affirmed the violent felony convictions and sentence.

Castro declined the opportunity to give a statement in court, but was “lambasted the defendant for his lack of remorse and continued unwillingness to take any responsibility” by Judge Murphy, according to a news release.

Saratoga County First Assistant District Attorney Alan Poremba, who tried the case, made a statement after the sentencing:

“These three (the victim and his family) remarkable people who suffered so much at the hands of one man — a man who they saw roaming around their town freely for nearly five years — living his life as if there were no consequences to his actions. Today, however, they sat in court and witnessed him finally face the consequences,” Poremba said.