MOREAU — A Moreau man was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to 2 to 6 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Todd Cleavland Jr., 33, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, following an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police said that on May 16, 2021, Cleavland possessed and shared images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet.

He pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.