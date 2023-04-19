MOREAU — A Moreau man was sentenced to one year in jail on a drug charge.

Jorge L. Lopez, 41, was arrested on Aug. 5 of last year following a domestic incident.

Police said Lopez and a woman were having a verbal argument and he allegedly attempted to prevent her from calling 911.

When another person attempted to intervene, police said Lopez struck the person in the face with his elbow.

Police found plastic knuckles and items with drug residue. The incident occurred in the presence of two children, police said.

Lopez was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief-preventing an emergency call, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

He pleaded guilty in February to a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in satisfaction of the charges.