QUEENSBURY — A Moreau man who sold crack cocaine in Glens Falls last year was sentenced Wednesday to 6 months in Warren County Jail.

Joseph D. Jones had pleaded guilty in March to felony attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance for an April 2018 crack sale.

He also was sentenced to 5 years on probation.

