Moreau man gets 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for damaging hotel room

Michael B. Williams

Williams 

 Provided photo

QUEENSBURY — A Moreau man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for damaging a hotel room and assaulting an employee back in 2020.

Michael B. Williams, 33, was arrested on Sept. 13, 2020 after police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Northway Inn on Aviation Room in Queensbury at around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2020.

An investigation and search warrants revealed that Williams allegedly had caused significant damage to the hotel room and assaulted a staff member. He is also accused of having a quantity of cocaine and heroin in his possession, according to police.

Williams was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanors of third-degree assault and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of disorderly conduct.

Williams pleaded guilty to felony third-degree mischief. He must also pay restitution and an order of protection was issued.

