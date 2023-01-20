Moreau man faces felony DWI charge after Northway crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Moreau man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge following a crash.

State police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the Northway in Saratoga Springs at about 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday. Troopers located a vehicle stopped on the shoulder in the area reported with no damage.

Layne A. Sheikowitz, 32, was observed sleeping behind the wheel of the running vehicle, according to a news release.

Sheikowitz was charged with felony DWI because he has multiple DWI convictions. He was arrested and transported to the state police Queensbury station for processing, where police said he refused to provide a breath sample.

Sheikowitz was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance.