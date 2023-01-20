 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moreau man faces felony DWI charge after Northway crash

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Moreau man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge following a crash.

State police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the Northway in Saratoga Springs at about 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday. Troopers located a vehicle stopped on the shoulder in the area reported with no damage.

Layne A. Sheikowitz, 32, was observed sleeping behind the wheel of the running vehicle, according to a news release.

Sheikowitz was charged with felony DWI because he has multiple DWI convictions. He was arrested and transported to the state police Queensbury station for processing, where police said he refused to provide a breath sample.

Sheikowitz was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News