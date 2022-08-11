 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moreau man charged with weapons possession after domestic incident

Jorge L. Lopez

Lopez

 Provided photo

MOREAU — A Moreau man is facing a felony weapons charge following a domestic incident.

State police responded to a home in Moreau just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 5. An investigation determined that Jorge L. Lopez, 40, and a woman were having a verbal argument and he allegedly attempted to prevent her from calling 911.

When another person attempted to intervene, police said Lopez struck the person in the face with his elbow.

Police found plastic knuckles and items with drug residue. The incident occurred in the presence of two children, police said.

Lopez was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction and misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief-preventing an emergency call, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

