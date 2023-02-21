WILTON — A Moreau man has been indicted on several charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly driving while intoxicated and striking and killing a tow truck driver on the Northway in September.

Police say Justin P. Rodiguez, 41, left his lane of travel, then struck and killed Alex Bleickhardt, 33, of Pottersville, who was servicing a disabled box truck on the side of the Northway at around 10:41 p.m., on Sept. 15.

According to police, Rodriguez is a repeat DWI offender, with multiple convictions resulting in a permanently revoked license.

After he was released from the hospital, Rodriguez was charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned at Wilton Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

On Friday, a grand jury handed up new indictments against Rodriguez including second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He also faces charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with 0.08 of 1% or more of alcohol, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined use of drugs and alcohol, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting property damage and violation of the Move Over Law.

Bleickhardt was honored in October 2022 with a procession of more than 80 trucks representing towing companies, tree-cutting businesses, and ambulance crews, some from as far as Poughkeepsie, Syracuse and Utica.

The convoy hit the Northway with lights flashing, led by six local and state police escorts. The line of trucks stretched from Exit 15 to Exit 16 and passed firefighters standing at attention outside their trucks at U-turn pull-offs on the side of the road.

The drive was organized in remembrance for Bleickhardt, but also as a reminder of the Move Over Law, which was passed to protect drivers, police and first responders on the side of the road. It requires vehicles to move over a lane when they see emergency vehicles with flashing lights