Moreau man charged in theft from Target Distribution Center

WILTON — A former employee of the Target Distribution Center in Wilton was arrested Wednesday in connection with a theft from the center. 

State police said Latrell C. Pinellas, 35, of Moreau, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Troopers, in a news release, said they received a complaint Wednesday evening that multiple items valued at over $1,400 had been stolen from the distribution center.

An investigation determined Pinellas was responsible for the thefts, police said. 

Pinellas was arrested and transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing.

He was issued an appearance ticket to show up in Wilton Town Court on Oct. 11 and released.

