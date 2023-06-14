MOREAU — A Moreau man is facing charges after a domestic incident.

State police received a report at about 10:38 p.m. on Monday of a dispute incident at a residence. The investigation determined Daniel C. Stimpson, 39, was in a physical altercation with a victim at the location.

During the incident, Stimpson allegedly took the victim's phone to prevent them from contacting law enforcement and damaging the phone. Stimpson had left the location before police arrived but was found and arrested in Corinth the following day.

Stimpson was charged with felony counts of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.