Moreau man charged after domestic dispute

MOREAU — Police arrested a Moreau man Sunday following a domestic incident.

Jorge E. Diaz, 24, is accused of striking a female victim multiple times in the face and arm and damaging her vehicle, police said.

Diaz was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

State Police responded to the residence in Moreau just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Diaz was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Moreau Town Court on June 3.

