Moreau man charged after domestic dispute

MOREAU — Police arrested a Moreau man Sunday following a domestic incident.
Jorge E. Diaz, 24, is accused of striking a female victim multiple times in the face and arm and damaging her vehicle, police said.
Diaz was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
State Police responded to the residence in Moreau just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Diaz was released on his own recognizance and is due back in Moreau Town Court on June 3.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.