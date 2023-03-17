MOREAU — A Moreau man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening police with a rifle.
At 11:47 p.m. Saturday, New York State Police responded to a home in the town of Moreau for reports of a domestic dispute.
According to police, when troopers arrived, the victim exited the home and told them that David C. Fuller, 59, was still inside and threatened to use a firearm to injure police officers.
After a brief period, he came out of the home and was arrested.
Police said further investigation led to the discovery of an illegally possessed noncompliant rifle and a high-capacity magazine inside the home. Those firearms, along with additional legally owned guns, were seized as a result of a court order.
- Police: South Glens Falls woman stole over $39,000 from business
- Glens Falls man charged with felony DWI
- Three accused of drug trafficking in Warren, Washington, Saratoga counties
- Queensbury man accused of DWI, refuses sobriety test
- Hudson Falls man accused of misusing credit card
- Amtrak resuming Adirondack line through Fort Edward, Whitehall, Ticonderoga
- Sheriff: Warrensburg man tries to evade traffic stop, charged with DWI
- Winter storm warning covers Warren, surrounding counties
- Warren, Washington counties open warming centers as power outages persist
- Queensbury woman charged with DWI after crash
- Glens Falls, Gov. Hochul declare weather emergencies
- Hudson Falls woman accused of stealing security camera
- Vermont official buys Lake George motel with visions of apartments
- Verbal altercation after meeting results in Moreau Town Board voting to buy cameras
- Book battle: Local elementary students put reading skills to test
Fuller was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned at Moreau Town Court and taken to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, $5,000 bond or $10,000 partially secured bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.