MOREAU — A Moreau man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening police with a rifle.

At 11:47 p.m. Saturday, New York State Police responded to a home in the town of Moreau for reports of a domestic dispute.

According to police, when troopers arrived, the victim exited the home and told them that David C. Fuller, 59, was still inside and threatened to use a firearm to injure police officers.

After a brief period, he came out of the home and was arrested.

Police said further investigation led to the discovery of an illegally possessed noncompliant rifle and a high-capacity magazine inside the home. Those firearms, along with additional legally owned guns, were seized as a result of a court order.

Fuller was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned at Moreau Town Court and taken to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, $5,000 bond or $10,000 partially secured bond.