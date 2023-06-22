SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Moreau man has admitted to driving while drunk and crashing his vehicle last January.

Layne A. Sheikowitz, 32, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to felony DWI.

Sheikowitz was arrested on Jan. 17 after state police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the Northway in Saratoga Springs at about 7:52 p.m.

Troopers found the vehicle in the shoulder with no damage. Sheikowitz was sleeping behind the wheel of the running vehicle.

The DWI charge was upgraded to a felony because he has multiple DWI convictions.

Sheikowitz is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.