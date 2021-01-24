Moreau man admits to burglarizing same business three times

BALLSTON SPA — A Moreau man admitted on Friday to burglarizing a local business three times in November.

Adoniram Huntington IV, 41, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony third-degree burglary.

Huntington was arrested on Nov. 11 for breaking into O'Leary Overhead Door in Moreau and stealing a vehicle. He led officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit, nearly causing multiple serious collisions. Police stopped the chase for safety reasons.

They found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away. Huntington returned to the same business the following day and stole miscellaneous items from inside. He was caught in the act by the business owner, who was checking on the facility for the night, police said.

Huntington attempted to flee on foot but was caught a short distance away by deputies. He was released on appearance tickets.

He then returned to the same business for a third time and was caught by deputies.

Huntington’s address is listed as "homeless" in court paperwork. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26.

