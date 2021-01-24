 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moreau man admits to burglarizing same business three times
0 comments

Moreau man admits to burglarizing same business three times

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Moreau man admitted on Friday to burglarizing a local business three times in November.

Adoniram Huntington IV, 41, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony third-degree burglary.

Huntington was arrested on Nov. 11 for breaking into O'Leary Overhead Door in Moreau and stealing a vehicle. He led officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit, nearly causing multiple serious collisions. Police stopped the chase for safety reasons.

They found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away. Huntington returned to the same business the following day and stole miscellaneous items from inside. He was caught in the act by the business owner, who was checking on the facility for the night, police said.

Huntington attempted to flee on foot but was caught a short distance away by deputies. He was released on appearance tickets.

He then returned to the same business for a third time and was caught by deputies.

Huntington’s address is listed as "homeless" in court paperwork. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26.

Adoniram J. Huntington IV

Huntington

 Provided photo

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News