Moreau man accused of violating protection order

MOREAU — A Moreau man is facing charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Lester C. Jones, 58, was charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment.

State police received a call on Friday reporting that Jones contacted a person in Bethel, Connecticut, on the telephone and threatened physical harm. The victim had a stay-away order of protection against Jones.

Jones was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in Moreau Town Court on Jan. 25.

