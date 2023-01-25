Moreau man accused of violating protection order

MOREAU — A Moreau man is facing charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Lester C. Jones, 58, was charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment.
State police received a call on Friday reporting that Jones contacted a person in Bethel, Connecticut, on the telephone and threatened physical harm. The victim had a stay-away order of protection against Jones.
Jones was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in Moreau Town Court on Jan. 25.