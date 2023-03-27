MOREAU — Police arrested a South Glens Falls woman on Thursday after she was accused of cashing stolen checks.
On Feb. 15, New York State Police received a report that a former housekeeper of a Moreau resident had cashed stolen checks without authorization. According to police, Elizabeth A. Carney, 55, of South Glens Falls, possessed over a dozen forged checks, later determined to have been stolen, and cashed them, resulting in the theft of over $4,000.
On Thursday, troopers arrested Carney and charged her with 13 felony counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, felony third-degree grand larceny and 13 misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree criminally possessing stolen property.
She was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and taken to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.