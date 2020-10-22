Moreau couple faces charges for multiple alleged thefts at Walmart

QUEENSBURY — A Moreau couple is facing charges for multiple alleged thefts at a local Walmart.

State police said 53-year-old Nicholas Lanza and 28-year-old Nakiesha Lapointe were observed on Sept. 28 stealing various items from the store including a sewing machine. The items totaled $857.

Lanza and Lapointe allegedly entered the store again on Oct. 3 and stole $1,962 worth of unspecified merchandise.

The couple returned to Walmart yet again on Oct. 9 and allegedly took a gaming computer, monitor and stand mixer totaling $1,437. Lapointe and Lanza were arrested when they returned to Walmart on Oct. 10.

State police received a report the following day that Lanza had returned to the store and attempted to steal merchandise. He was with Lapointe.

Police did not say whether it was the Walmart on Route 9 or the one off Quaker Road.

Lanza and Lapointe were charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny for the Sept. 28 and Oct. 3 thefts. Lanza was charged with another count of grand larceny for the Oct. 9 incident.

Both are due back in Queensbury Town Court on Oct. 26.

