More residents charged in Washington County sweep of marijuana plant growing
More Washington County residents have been arrested for allegedly growing marijuana as part of a state police sweep.

The following people have been charged with misdemeanor unlawful growing of cannabis:

  • John E. Heermance, 71, of Greenwich, is accused of growing nine cannabis plants. State police had responded to his residence after receiving a report of marijuana plants visible from the road. He is due in Greenwich Town Court on Oct. 8.
  • Joseph J. Ash, 37, of Argyle, allegedly was growing about six cannabis plants. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Argyle Town Court on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.
  • Erik G. Hafner, 45, of Hartford, is accused of growing four cannabis plants. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Town Court on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
