More details released on fatal shooting at Cambridge motel

CAMBRIDGE — A 46-year-old man from Albany has been identified as the victim in the fatal shooting Sunday night at a motel in Cambridge, police said Thursday.

James D. May was allegedly shot in the chest by Keith Libertucci, 66, who had worked as a custodian for the Cambridge Central School District.

Libertucci has been on administrative leave from the school since Monday.

After the shooting, he was taken into custody for felony manslaughter for recklessly causing a death.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan, who will be prosecuting Libertucci, said he was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment and held for lack of bail Monday morning.

Jordan said the next court date has not been set yet, but that a grand jury will review the case.

Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation with assistance from state police. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department at 518-677-3044 or New York State Police in Greenwich at 518-692-3001.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

