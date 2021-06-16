More details on Hudson Falls pharmacy robbery, suicide released

HUDSON FALLS — The widow of the Hudson Falls man who robbed a pharmacy and led police on a chase before taking his own life said when her husband left the house to run an errand on Jan. 28, she had no idea that would be the last time she would see him alive.

Sheldon Streicher, 38, was supposed to go to the drug store and come right back, according to Amanda Streicher. Instead, he robbed McCann’s Pharmacy, then led police from four agencies on a chase that ended near the county line in Fort Ann when he died by suicide.

Streicher said she was on COVID restrictions so did not leave the house.

“I heard the sirens that day and stated to my daughter that I get nervous to hear sirens when dad is not home,” she said in an email.

Streicher said she had no idea what was going on until police came to her door at 7:20 p.m.

“I do not know why he did what he did. He was not thinking properly. I did not know the situation he was in. He was not himself recently,” she said.

Amanda Streicher said that her husband had grown depressed after his father died and he had hurt his back and was receiving treatment.

Report gives new details