 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More charges brought against Granville woman in animal abuse case

  • 0

GRANVILLE — State police on Monday arrested a Granville woman on five additional counts involving animal cruelty on her property.

Police said Wendy L. Murphy, 54, was in violation of New York Agriculture and Market Law pertaining to overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

Additional rabbits and goats were located on Murphy’s property that had been “deprived of necessary sustenance,” police said in a news release.

Murphy was arrested and processed at the state police station in Granville, ticketed to return to Granville Town Court on Dec. 12, and released.

On Sept. 2, state police arrested Murphy on 31 counts of animal cruelty. Police said 31 horses all appeared to be deprived of necessary sustenance and were suffering from neglect. They were removed from the property by authorities. Police ticketed Murphy at the time and said additional charges were anticipated.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News