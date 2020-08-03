Missing swimmer found dead in Hudson River

COHOES — The body of a swimmer who went missing late Saturday night was recovered Monday morning in the Hudson River, according to State Police.

Police said the 77-year-old Schaghticoke man went for a swim at about 8 p.m. Saturday near Hudson Avenue in Schaghticoke. The man began to struggle and went under the surface, according to police.

The body of the dead man was located at about 7 a.m. near the 112th Street Bridge in Cohoes.

The identify of the man has not been released at this time.

Multiple agencies searched the area late Saturday night and Sunday which included State Police, Saratoga and Rensselaer County sheriff's offices, Albany, Melrose Pleasantdale and Waterford fire departments.