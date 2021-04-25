 Skip to main content
Minerva woman charged with attempted murder in Chester on Saturday
Minerva woman charged with attempted murder in Chester on Saturday

CHESTER — A 72-year-old Minerva woman has been charged with attempted murder.

Susan F. Bohmer was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of weapon-loaded firearm, according to the state police public information website.

Bohmer was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Chester. 

The state police website lists "intentional murder" as the main charge, but Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the main charge is attempted murder.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

