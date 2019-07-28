{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Minerva man will spend 1 to 3 years in prison for a drunken driving accident last January.

Robert N. Lakus was charged with driving while intoxicated after an accident on at 11:11 a.m. on Route 28 in Johnsburg.

Lakus was charged with a felony because he has a prior DWI conviction within 10 years.

Washington County Court Judge Kelly McKeighan, who was presiding over the calendar in Warren County Court on Thursday, imposed a fine, revoked Lakus’ driver's license and referred him to the DWI transition program.

