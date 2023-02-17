BALLSTON — A Milton woman was sentenced on Friday to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving under the influence of marijuana and striking two pedestrians, killing one and severely injuring the other.

Adrianne D. Liedel, 21, was arrested on March 15 following the crash on Hop City Road in the town of Ballston, where both victims resided.

Liedel had been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree vehicular assault and second-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree assault and failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian. She pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in November to the single manslaughter count in satisfaction of the charges.