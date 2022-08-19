Milton woman charged with vehicular manslaughter

BALLSTON SPA — A Milton woman was indicted on Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana in March and striking two pedestrians, killing one of them and severely injuring the other.

Adrianne D. Liedel, 20, is accused of driving while impaired by cannabis on March 15. She struck the pedestrians on Hop City Road in the town of Ballston, where both victims resided.

Authorities did not identify them in a news release.

Liedel was arraigned on felony counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree vehicular assault and second-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree assault and failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian.

She was arraigned in Saratoga County Court. Judge James Murphy set bail at $100,000 cash, $200,000 insurance bond and $1 million partially secured bond. She has since been released.