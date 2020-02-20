Milton woman charged with assaulting officer, DWI
Milton woman charged with assaulting officer, DWI

MILTON — A 57-year-old Middleline Road woman was charged with assaulting a police officer and driving while intoxicated after police investigated a report of a fight in a vehicle on Wednesday evening, police said. 

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a fight in a vehicle on Geyser Road in Milton. 

The first responding deputy located the vehicle near the fish and game club on Geyser Road, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The deputy determined the fight was a domestic dispute.

Police said Xenthippi M. Bernard, of 885 Middleline Road, had been driving while intoxicated. She fought with deputies while they were trying to process her, and she bit and kicked one deputy, the news release said.

Bernard was arrested on a felony charge of second-degree assault on a police officer, and on misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher and obstructing governmental administration. 

She was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail pending her next court appearance. 

