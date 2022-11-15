Milton woman admits to driving while high in fatal crash

BALLSTON — A Milton woman has admitted to driving under the influence of marijuana in March and striking two pedestrians, killing one of them and severely injuring the other.

Adrianne D. Liedel, 20, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday to felony second-degree manslaughter. Liedel was arrested on March 15 following the crash on Hop City Road in the town of Ballston, where both victims resided.

Liedel had been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, first-degree vehicular assault and second-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree assault and failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian. She pleaded to the single manslaughter count in satisfaction of the charges.