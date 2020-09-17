Milton man faces robbery charges after domestic incident

GREENFIELD — A Milton man is facing robbery charges following a domestic incident in Greenfield.

Dean J. Atwell, 31, of 203 Paisley Road, allegedly forced his way into a home and damaged the door on Wednesday. He then forcefully stole property from one of the residents there, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is a female acquaintance of Atwell’s. He then is accused of trying to steal additional property from the woman, but police said she was able to fight him off. This occurred in the presence of her child.

Atwell then fled on foot and sheriff’s deputies located him a short distance away. He attempted to flee from officers but was located with the assistance of the department’s K-9 unit. Atwell was confrontational with officers but no one was hurt, police said.

Atwell was arrested and charged with felony counts of third-degree robbery, third-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary and misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Atwell was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Curt and is being held in lieu of $30,000 cash bail, $60,000 insured bond or $300,000 unsecured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.