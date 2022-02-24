 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Grove man faces multiple felony charges

PROVIDENCE — A Middle Grove man is accused of intentionally causing $250 worth of property damage while violating an order of protection. The man is also charged with entering and remaining in the gated property.

Nicholas J. Murtlow, 32, is charged with felony charges of third-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense, along with misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call on Wileytown Road in the town of Providence on Tuesday morning at 8:45 a.m. After an investigation into the matter, police arrested and charged Murtlow.

Murtlow was arraigned in the Wilton Town Court and was held in Saratoga County Jail without bail pending further action in the matter.

Nicholas J. Murtlow

Murtlow

 Provided photo
