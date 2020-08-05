Men charged with conspiracy to transport 100 pounds of pot

LAKE GEORGE — Two Franklin County men were arrested on Monday for allegedly conspiring to transport about 100 pounds of marijuana.

State Police stopped two vehicles on the Northway at about 11 a.m. after a trooper observed a series of traffic infractions. The trooper approached a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Martin Via, of Bombay, and could smell the order of marijuana. A subsequent search found about 100 pounds of the drug, which police said was shrink-wrapped and hidden in multiple duffle bags in the trunk of his car.

The second vehicle, which was driven by 22-year-old Cody Lazore, allegedly fled the scene. Troopers pursued Lazore south on the Northway, until he pulled into a U-turn area near Exit 19 and came to a stop. Lazore is accused of possessing a quantity of concentrated cannabis.

Lazore is also from Bombay, which is a town near the U.S.-Canada border.

An investigation determined that both men had been traveling together.