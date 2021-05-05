Medical professionals testify in sexual assault trial; Whitehall man faces life in prison

FORT EDWARD — Day two of the trial of a Whitehall man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child included testimony from medical professionals.

Kenneth Reed, 35, is accused of having sexual contact with a child, who was younger than 13. He was acquainted with the victim.

The girl’s mother brought her to Glens Falls Hospital on the morning of May 30 after the girl woke up crying in the middle of the night. The mother also found blood.

Dr. Brian Nelson had testified that he found a cut on the girl’s genitalia.

He said on cross-examination that he does not believe that the injury could have been caused by an accident, especially since there were not bruises elsewhere in that area of the body.

Next on the stand was Lori Carte, who is a sexual assault nurse examiner at Glens Falls Hospital. Carte said she interviewed the victim, who told her that Reed touched her private area and it hurt.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Alaina Finan asked Carte if she asked leading questions when she spoke with the victim.

Carte said she had started with some open-ended questions and because that was not eliciting a response, she got more specific.