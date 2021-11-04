Mechanicville man to receive 30 years in prison for sexual abusing children

ALBANY — A Mechanicville man is set to spend 30 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing three children.

Gary Ryan, 50, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Albany on Wednesday to aggravated sexual abuse and transportation of minors to engage in sexual activity.

Ryan admitted that in April or May 2003 he took a 5-year-old child with him to Florida and raped him and engaged in other sexual contact.

He then took this same victim to Massachusetts and Nevada and engaged in sexual contact in 2004. He admitted to providing the boy with drugs and alcohol, according to a news release.

He admitted that in 2007 that he took a different victim, then 14, to Florida, touched him inappropriately and showed him pornography, according to prosecutors.

Between 1998 and 1999, Ryan took a third victim, then 14 or 15, to Massachusetts with other teenagers. He provided the boy with alcohol and sexually abused the boy. He instructed another teenager to videotape it.

As part of a plea agreement, Ryan will receive 30 years when sentenced on March 1.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.