Mechanicville man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sexual abuse

ALBANY — A Mechanicville man was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse and transportation of minors to engage in sexual activity.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Gary Ryan admitted that in 2003 and 2004, he took Victim 1, then 5 and 6 years old, to Florida, Massachusetts and Nevada. On those trips, Ryan had anal sexual intercourse, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2007, Ryan took Victim 2, then 14 years old, to Florida and Massachusetts and showed this person pornography and rubbed Victim 2’s penis.

Between 1998 and 1999, Ryan took Victim 3, then 14 or 15 years old, to Massachusetts. On that trip, while Victim 3 was asleep, Ryan rubbed and shaved the victim's genitals. Ryan instructed another teenager to record a video of the conduct, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino told Ryan that he is “the definition of a sexual predator.” She also imposed a lifetime term of supervised release, which will begin after Ryan is released from prison. Ryan will also be required to register as a sex offender.

