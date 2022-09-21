 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mechanicville man faces felony DWI charge

EASTON — A Mechanicville man was arrested for allegedly driving while three times the legal limit for intoxication.

On Sept. 10 at about 2:41 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on county Route 113 for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. The investigation determined that Daniel N. Palmieri, 40, was intoxicated.

He was taken to the state police station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Palmieri was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

He was released and is due to appear in Easton Town Court on Oct. 10.

