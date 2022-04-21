 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mechanicville man charged in scissors threat

Francisco Caamano

Caamano

 Provided photo

STILLWATER — A Mechanicville man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he tried to stab a person with a pair of scissors.

Francisco Caamano, 27, was charged with felony second-degree attempted assault, misdemeanor second-degree menacing and a violation of harassment following an investigation into a domestic incident in the town of Stillwater.

He is also accused of shoving the person, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. 

Caamano was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and released. He is due back in court at a later date.

