Mechanicville man charged in scissors threat

STILLWATER — A Mechanicville man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he tried to stab a person with a pair of scissors.
Francisco Caamano, 27, was charged with felony second-degree attempted assault, misdemeanor second-degree menacing and a violation of harassment following an investigation into a domestic incident in the town of Stillwater.
He is also accused of shoving the person, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Caamano was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and released. He is due back in court at a later date.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
