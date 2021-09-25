 Skip to main content
Mechanicville man arrested on drug charges
Darryl B. Williams

Williams

 Provided photo

MECHANICVILLE — A Mechanicville man is facing charges for alleged drug possession in Warren County.

Darryl B. Williams, 31, was arrested on Wednesday after a traffic stop in Malta. He allegedly had a 380 Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun and multiple controlled substances, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police obtained a search warrant for Williams’ residence and found a large amount of crack cocaine, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, they said. 

Williams is also facing two domestic-related incidents in the town of Malta.

Williams also had an active warrant from Warren County for narcotics offenses, police said. 

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon — all felonies. He is also facing misdemeanors including fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree attempted assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit assisted with the investigation.

