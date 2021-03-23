Mechanicville man admits to violating order of protection

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Mechanicville man has admitted to violating an order of protection.
Stephen J. Miller, 42, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to first-degree criminal contempt for an incident that occurred on Jan. 11.
Miller arrived at a Northumberland residence and had an argument with a person who had an order of protection against him. He left the scene before police arrived.
He turned himself in on Jan. 20.
Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
