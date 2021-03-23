 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mechanicville man admits to violating order of protection
0 comments

Mechanicville man admits to violating order of protection

{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Mechanicville man has admitted to violating an order of protection.

Stephen J. Miller, 42, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to first-degree criminal contempt for an incident that occurred on Jan. 11.

Miller arrived at a Northumberland residence and had an argument with a person who had an order of protection against him. He left the scene before police arrived.

He turned himself in on Jan. 20.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boulder supermarket shooter ID'd as 21-year-old man

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News